At every gathering of Peace of Mind Pacific County, we include the statement "We have compassion for ourselves as well as others."
While we are trying to get through and hopefully get beyond the covid-19 virus, we are also dealing with another long standing virus, that of racial injustice. For many people in the USA, black lives haven't mattered; nor have the lives of other people of color. We don't have the answer to all of these issues at the moment. But doing our Hope Letters over the past 8 weeks has reminded us that everyone is trying to be well and safe and at peace, each of us in our own way.
In our small nonprofit group, we will keep hoping that the efforts of Peace of Mind Pacific County have some impact, however small, on the health and safety and peace and justice for people of all ages and situations living around us.
PEACE OF MIND PACIFIC COUNTY MEMBERS
Barbara Bate, Trish Berrong, Nancy Edwardws, Kat Erskine, Nikki Fortuna,Candy Rutledge, Sigrine Vally
