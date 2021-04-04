We need to have an enforceable leash law that covers the greater Long Beach area.
In the 10 years we have lived here, we (our dog and ourselves) have been attacked by loose dogs several times. My wife was badly injured during one such attack. Irresponsible dog owners who do not leash or otherwise restrain their animals are creating a problem for everyone else. These attacks have occurred both in town, and on the beach.
We realize that Long Beach Police, Pacific County Sheriff and Cape D Park rangers are understaffed, and are needed to deal with other safety issues. But this problem needs to be addressed, before there are more injuries to pets or owners.
During the most recent such encounter, we were accosted by three loose dogs, and then by their owner who accused us of being the problem. Our dog was on a leash and under our control through the entire incident. The other owner appeared to be annoyed that he had to come and retrieve his animals, which had charged us from approximately 100 yards. From his tone and demeanor, he also seemed to be somewhat confrontational. That encounter could have ended in a bad way if we had chosen to respond in kind.
We have met other owners who have had similar experiences, and no one knows what to do about it. We are hoping that someone at City Hall or with LBPD could help us out with this. As full-time residents we love walking on the beach, but maybe not so much anymore.
DAVID SHIPLEY
Long Beach
