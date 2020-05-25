During the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve missed handshakes, hugs, hearty closeup conversations, and lighthearted competition with my ping-pong pals.
But what I most miss is my local treasure trove — the Timberland Regional Library.
I confess. I’m in awe of our local librarians — among the most curious, agile and techno-savvy people around.
Our libraries are among the few public institutions that are truly democratic. People of all ages work — side by side. Librarians don’t play favorites or indulge in public humiliation, letting us ask questions and helping us when we need help.
Keepers of our intellectual and cultural history, librarians welcome everyone who walks through their doors — rich or poor, young or old, helping them find a book, research their family history, or lead our children into a life of literacy and lifelong learning. How wonderful. No wonder I miss it so.
Yes, our libraries are comfortable, quiet places where we can read, rather than pretend to read.
By my reckoning, my local library costs me $57 a year — just 15 cents per day.
Yes, our libraries make us feel proud of our endeavors and aspirations, while humbling us with all that evidence of our foibles and folly.
I really hope our local libraries can reopen soon, given appropriate cautions.
I’m hoping that the state coronavirus curve flats sufficiently to allow Gov. Jay Inslee, Timberland Regional Library officials and others to allow library aficionados like me to cautiously return to our treasure trove. Soon.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.