It isn't often that voters have the opportunity to fill a seat without an incumbent's record to guide them. It is even rarer to have two true novices vying to go to D.C. Typically, before a candidate runs for Congress, he/she has worked his/her way up a political ladder within the county or region. Not so with Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Voters only have their word for what they plan to do in Congress.

That said, I was shocked when I watched the second Kent-Perez debate. Perez answered every question by reading from note cards. Kent answered each question from memory. Kent displayed a firm grasp of the issues and responded to each question. Perez didn't answer about half the questions, just kept circling back to the same 10 or so talking points.

