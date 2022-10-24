It isn't often that voters have the opportunity to fill a seat without an incumbent's record to guide them. It is even rarer to have two true novices vying to go to D.C. Typically, before a candidate runs for Congress, he/she has worked his/her way up a political ladder within the county or region. Not so with Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Voters only have their word for what they plan to do in Congress.
That said, I was shocked when I watched the second Kent-Perez debate. Perez answered every question by reading from note cards. Kent answered each question from memory. Kent displayed a firm grasp of the issues and responded to each question. Perez didn't answer about half the questions, just kept circling back to the same 10 or so talking points.
While responding to questions Perez wasted precious debate time telling the audience what Kent would do if elected, not what she would do. She was fear mongering by spouting standard Democrat-talking points that we have all heard repeatedly coming from others' mouths. Very strange. Doesn't Perez have a mind of her own?
I looked up voter stats for our congressional district: 500,000 registered voters. Assuming that about half are registered Republicans and non-affiliateds, that leaves about 250,000 registered Democrats. Out of 250,000, couldn't the Democrat Party have found someone, anyone other than Perez? Are we to assume she is the best they have? WA-CD3 is in trouble if she is elected.
