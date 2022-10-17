We need some common sense in our district. We don’t want a Joe Kent in the federal government. There isn’t any need for a representative who still believes that Trump won the election of 2020. Kent has extremist views and conspiracy theories. He believes that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be charged with murder, that Joe Biden should be impeached, and that Trump should not be accountable for hiding secret documents from the National Archives. Where in the world did this guy come from? What type of representative would he be? Scary!
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is a much better candidate for representative, with moderate views. She can relate to what our district needs in a much more balanced way. We are mainly a middle-class population and need to keep our education, infrastructure, health care and Social Security on an even keel. She will bring common sense back.
We also need to vote out Jim Walsh in this election. He has been laying low since the word got out about his sending money and affiliating with extremist groups. We don’t need someone like him representing us. Let’s instead vote for Kellie Hughes-Ham for the Washington State House.
Please question the Republican mantra about the economy, inflation and gas prices. These are global problems. The Biden administration isn’t to blame for the entire world’s woes. Our inflation numbers are less than most European countries and the rest of the world. This also goes for food prices and supply chain holdups. This is happening all over the world! Read foreign newspapers if you need reassurance.
Please join us in voting on Nov. 8 for Perez and Hughes-Hamm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.