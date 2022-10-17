We need some common sense in our district. We don’t want a Joe Kent in the federal government. There isn’t any need for a representative who still believes that Trump won the election of 2020. Kent has extremist views and conspiracy theories. He believes that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be charged with murder, that Joe Biden should be impeached, and that Trump should not be accountable for hiding secret documents from the National Archives. Where in the world did this guy come from? What type of representative would he be? Scary!

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is a much better candidate for representative, with moderate views. She can relate to what our district needs in a much more balanced way. We are mainly a middle-class population and need to keep our education, infrastructure, health care and Social Security on an even keel. She will bring common sense back.

