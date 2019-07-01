Thank you for your Coast Weekend article on "Mary Poppins"! We went to the show and found it delightful and had a great time. To miss out on seeing this show during its run would be an unfortunate miss. Kudos to Ms. Alicia Trusty and her cast, especially the 7-year-old tap dancer and the talented Ms. Brill.
ROBERT SMITH
Ocean Park
