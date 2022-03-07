Here's the last Village Club letter in the series:
Village Club has held a series of Open Discussion public meetings in order to share information and allow questions to be asked and comments made regarding the Ocean Beach School District's $96.15 million bond that will be voted on April 26. The meetings started in January and will conclude on March 17.
We appreciated Superintendent Amy Huntley being at two of the four meetings as well as Kelly Rupp (all four), who worked on the drafting of the bond. Both have been invited to the March 17 meeting, with Rupp invited to co-lead along with Bonnie Cozby. Providing a format that allowed participation from all perspectives of the issue was the goal of these meetings.
The success of our students is important to us all. This school district bond consists of multi-layered plans with impacts to students, their families and the communities supporting them. It deserves careful consideration before the vote.
We invite everyone to attend this last Open Discussion meeting. It will be held March 17 at 6 p.m. in the PCFD#1 Fire Hall (26110 Ridge, Ocean Park,) and also via Zoom. The link is in the Community Calendar section of the Chinook Observer.
Thank you to those who have attended previous meetings and asked meaningful questions. This is how we learn, consider and make decisions and we are proud to be part of the process.
On behalf of Village Club:
Co-chairs Karen Stephens, Jerry Herr and Bonnie Cozby
