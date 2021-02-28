To the person(s) who put out the signs up and down the peninsula in English and Spanish, thanks! I enjoy figuring out which match which, and learning a bit of Spanish at the same time.
However, there comes a bit of responsibility with what you did. You know where all the signs were put. I think it is your responsibility to go look on a regular basis and pick those that are damaged, blown over or run over. It should not be the responsibility of the Department of Public Works.
Please, take a look and remove or repair or replace those no longer where they belong.
DEBORAH MOGGIO
Ocean Park
