I think we can all agree that due to the pandemic our culture has changed. While many situations have become more “distant,” covid seems to have placed things is a slower pace and offered more time with family. Our ways of the past were so hectic in making a living and keeping up with demands that distractions created a fallout with children raising themselves and having demands to our youth that, in some cases, created mental consequences.
Also distanced have been the resources needed to help our community through these trying times. Alliance for a Better Community (ABC) recognizes and took action for the need of a resource hub. It is located at 115 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend and open Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This open lobby area is available if other organizations are interested in being represented at no cost on Mondays and Tuesdays. Professionals are staffing the desk to help folks navigate to the resources they need for help.
Our culture going forward calls for adaptation and a new design. The traditional methods of things are not always working now. For this reason, we need to come together with our officials, organizations, and public in a kind and collaborative way to make things better for all. This is time for a collective effort working tougher for a common goal. Not a competition or disempowerment, but a united web of support.
It is evident that housing is foremost on many minds and organizations are facing challenges of where to place eligible clients to live. We have students in schools that are homeless. Our local government and agencies were created to represent the people and fulfill community needs. It has become apparent that all of us can be more responsive by engagement and communication. Heightened awareness to rules and ordinances that restrict the ability to have the basic need of a home need modified or relaxed. Please join ABC in an effort to try and make a place to live more affordable and reachable to more people. Our zoom meetings are the second Wednesday of each month and all ideas are valued. Please email jewelh@centurytel.net to be added to our invite list or check ABC out at abc4u2.com or on Facebook to see our efforts. We are all in this together, let’s make our efforts matter.
JEWEL HARDY, ABC Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.