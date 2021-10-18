I would like to take this opportunity to ask for voter support of the Willapa Valley School District maintenance and operations levy.
First, let's talk about what your tax dollars will support with a yes vote for the levy. The levy provides funds for a wide variety of programs and resources that make Willapa Valley such a special place for our students:
• Extracurricular activities such as athletics, clubs, after school tutoring, field trips.
• Special programs including early childhood education, nursing services and counseling.
• Preschool teachers, classified staff, and substitutes.
• Finally infrastructure — utilities, maintenance, utilities and food service.
Additionally, with the passing of the levy comes more funding at the state level. This will qualify the district for additional resources including timber tax dollars.
The past few years have been riddled with uncertainty, distrust and frustrations for our community within the Willapa Valley School District. Community support has obviously suffered as evidenced by failed levees in the last year. The current Willapa Valley School Board would welcome any and all concerns and questions from the Willapa Valley community rather than a "No vote" on the levy. Voices can only be heard with open communication. Please contact any board member with suggestions. The board is eager to move forward, listen to the community and make the right decisions.
