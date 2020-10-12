I would like to take this opportunity to ask you to re-elect Mike Swanson to the board of commissioners of Pacific County PUD. My name is Jack Janda and I serve as a commissioner of Mason County PUD #1. As a fellow PUD commissioner, I have had the opportunity to work directly with Mike and observe his enthusiasm in protecting the rights of the customer he serves. Mike is informed and engaged with organizations that protect and support utilities such as Pacific County PUD and he works with other member utilities to investigate and pursue opportunities for low cost, reliable utility services.
Mike has the knowledge and experience to lead your utility into the future. We face challenges now and in the future that will place demands on your utility. These challenges will require a commissioner that has the knowledge and experience to understand the complexity of issues and the wherewithal to address them. It's paramount to the owners and customers of Pacific PUD that you have proven leadership during these times. Please re-elect Mike Swanson as your commissioner to Pacific County PUD.
JACK JANDA, Commissioner
Mason County PUD 1
Hoodsport
