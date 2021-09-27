You're on Beach Time! Drive like your kids live here! I see these signs up and down the Peninsula, on side streets and main streets, I wonder if law enforcement sees them?
Obviously, many people are concerned about excessive speed in our neighborhoods as traffic volume increases. This isn't just during tourist season; this is year around.
I have been advocating for positive change for almost six years through one-on-one contacts, local community groups and the Observer.
I have reached out to Commissioner Frank Wolfe several times hoping to find a proactive approach rather than a reactive approach to this issue. Commissioner Wolfe recently passed the buck to Sheriff Robin Souvenir, who has passed it off to Sgt. Randy Wiegardt, who tells us the citizen to "stay on them." I don't appreciate having to be the "Big B"; it's not my job, but here we are again, because nothing has changed.
Traffic monitors have been put out numerous times and in a variety of locations so law enforcement knows when and where the biggest infractions occur and yet they turn a blind eye. Evidently, traffic safety is not a top priority.
So, I am reaching out through the Observer once again to ask you to please slow down. Kids are back in school and on the streets as the nights get shorter, please be safe.
