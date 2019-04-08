I am writing to encourage voter approval for the capital school levy for the Ocean Beach School District.
The district has school counselors and resource officers, and curriculum to help instill a more caring and compassionate ethos, but it lacks several key infrastructures needed for safety. Fundamental to school safety is having an ability to restrict an unauthorized intruder. This requires single-point restricted access, high-tech security cameras, and alarms on all doors. This levy will provide funds to retrofit every school with these essential safety features. Other changes will also be made to assure our schools meet new safety standards.
The levy will also help the district make the infrastructure changes needed to make Ocean Park a 3-5 grade feeder school and Ilwaco an 8-12 school. Without these improvements, the serious overcrowding problems at the Hilltop middle school could not be solved.
KIM PATTEN
Peninsula
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.