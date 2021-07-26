I read with dismay the article reporting on the post-Fourth of July Long Beach City Council meeting. I am concerned that there doesn't seem to be a middle ground. No fireworks or free-for all — come on people, let's think about it.
I first visited the peninsula in 1977. My oldest was shorter than the huge (to us) fish that my husband caught. Fast forward, we have owned a beach house for many years and we have seen a lot. In my humble opinion, such extreme actions will not work here.
I have to say that the noise is the worst when the Fourth is on a weekend, so I am looking for the next four years to be relatively quiet. My view on fireworks is "People, take it to the beach!" The perception is that fireworks on the beach creates trash — yes, it does, but so does any activity on the beach. This year my husband and I handed out trash bags at the Seaview beach approach on the Fourth of July evening. We had a great time, the people were cordial, and the dumpster was being used. The next morning, I was on the beach early, and I only noticed one “these people are pigs” area. The rest looked like it could use a cleanup, but no worse than after any other holiday or big event weekend.
Next year, I am asking all you moms and grandmas and anyone else whose kids have sidewalk chalk to join me and put that chalk to good use — in the street in front of your place, write "PLEASE, TAKE IT TO THE BEACH!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.