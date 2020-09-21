The North Pacific County Emergency Medical Services District is the entity that provides ambulance/medical response service to the greater Naselle, Nemah, Bay Center, South Bend, Raymond and Willapa Valley areas. The district provides vehicles, equipment and, through contract with the City of Raymond and the Naselle Volunteer Firefighters, staffing to insure a professional and timely medical response organization.
The district respectfully requests your support, in November, for the renewal of our existing levy. The requested levy is the same amount that was approved by the voters last year.
The district bills insurance companies for use of the services we provide, which helps offset the operational costs, but it is our policy not to charge the taxpayers of the district for any costs above what the insurance pays for any response or transportation to the nearest medical facility.
Please support the district's levy on the November ballot and help us continue this high-quality medical response organization.
L. REX HUTCHINS
Chairman
NPCEMS District #1
