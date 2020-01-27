On Feb. 11, South Bend voters have an opportunity to approve the replacement of our Maintenance and Operation levy for the SB School District.
We currently have a Maintenance and Operation levy in place, this new one will simply replace the old one. This new levy of $525,000, will actually cost less than the old one, $2.31 vs. $2.50 currently! Additionally, these levy dollars qualify the district for state levy equalization monies which are free to the district. Together, these monies amount to about $1 million!!
These levy dollars help teachers and staff, continue to give our kids the 21st century education they deserve and get at South Bend. While the state is providing more money today, it still does not cover what it costs to educate our kids in this day and age. These dollars help pay for books, supplies, food programs, special education, and extracurricular activities/groups to name a few things.
I can personally assure you that the South Bend School Board is a great steward of your money and always looks out for the best interest of our kids and our taxpayers alike.
Your ballot should arrive in the mail by now. Please vote right away and show your support for our kids and vote es! Thank you!
MIKE MORRIS
Retired South Bend superintendent
School Levy Chairman
