As the recently retired CEO of Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics (OBHMC), I would like to express my complete and total support for the recently publicized plan for a $10 million capital bond that OBHMC will put up for vote in April 2023.

See more about the bond details by accessing this QR code.

The current hospital will celebrate its 50th birthday next year (2024). Given the realities of available land and the related costs for a new hospital (I did this research during my tenure) — the alternative is to refresh the current OBHMC facilities — including patient rooms, the nursing station and pharmacy space, and other critical infrastructure/direct patient care related improvements (in HVAC, equipment, and infection control).

