In his recent letter, David McClain said my letter was "pejorative" and I had "hubris," with which he "took great umbrage."
I thought that I may have been insulted but wasn't sure because I was kind of vague on the meaning of those words. So I looked them up and sure enough, I was pejorative (expressing contempt) and I had hubris (self confidence), and he of course, "took great umbrage" (annoyance or offense) to everything I wrote about.
He was correct and I thank him for his umbrage because I thought I was only being a sarcastic smart ass, and I appreciate the upgrade.
LES GERNERT
Ocean Park
