A recent editorial, "Ecology report puts too much blame on agriculture," caught my attention because it reminded readers that transportation produces far more greenhouse gases than agriculture, as it’s currently practiced. One of my pet peeves is that for many decades urban Washington voters and policy makers have consistently rejected proposals that would have reduced traffic congestion and emissions.
Clark County policy makers continue to refuse to support light rail from Vancouver into Portland, instead preferring construction of one more bridge. The Columbian recently reported on difficulties associated with another I-5 bridge proposal:
“Opposition to tolling, hostility toward light rail, support for a third (my emphasis added) Columbia River bridge…Nearly a quarter century has passed since Clark County voters trounced a February 1995 plan to increase sales and motor vehicle excise taxes to help finance a light-rail line to Hazel Dell. Light rail remains a hot button issue for those who consider it emblematic of everything they don’t like about Portland and don’t want to see here.”
I lived and walked to work in Vancouver for three years and was dismayed by the provincialism of Vancouver residents. Gee, Vancouver people, stop working and shopping in Portland; you’d have less traffic congestion. Washington commuters seem to exemplify the adage that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
On the other hand, Pacific County residents are fortunate to have a pretty good public transportation system, which allowed me to commute to Astoria for work.
VICTORIA STOPPIELLO
Nehalem
