This is the story of my unplanned Veteran’s Day extension at what better place than the Veterans’ Administration Hospital in Portland.
I thought I had prepared for my 108-mile drive one-way by not eating anything before the trip. No food or coffee. A half glass of water to take my morning medicine. I had waited for this audiology appointment for eight months, and now I had a two-hour rush hour drive to get to Portland Veteran’s Administration. My departure time was 6:30 a.m.; the date was Nov. 8.
I could never have realized that I would suddenly feel excruciating pain coming from my lower abdomen. By the time I managed to find the VA in Portland, I was hyperventilating and they had to wheel-chair me into the emergency room for diagnosis, IV-delivered pain abatement via antibiotics, inhalant lung therapy, and IV hydration.
The doctor diagnosed a diverticulitis infection in my intestines. She admitted me into the fifth-story VA CPAP Unit for treatment and recuperation. And the pain and the days passed. My level of pain by the time I was admitted into the CPAP was down to zero. They got rid of the infection with massive amounts of antibiotics. Lots of excellent food, most of which I was too out of sorts to eat.
VA patient care is excellent. All on the staff are caring and doting. All my five days in the CPAP Unit I was shown exceeding kindness. My nurse Michele always stopped by my room every day to say, “You brighten my day." The VA staff also gave all we vets in each room a "Thank You Hero" card. And we received a hand-drawn "Thank You Veterans" card made by the children at the local schools.
I’m home now and working on building up my strength and endurance. I’m starting at 97 pounds. So, I can only go up.
