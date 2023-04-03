Pacific County Sheriff Daniel Garcia took office at the beginning of this year and he is not wasting a bit of time. He has green-lighted two much-needed upgrades: rifle qualification requirements and the rifles issued to personnel. Deputy Cory Nacnac, sheriff’s office firearms program manager, has taken on these two projects with intense enthusiasm.
Nacnac recently showcased past deficiencies in these two areas of the office. The former standard qualification included a 50-round test with a 70% hit requirement. This means that you could completely miss your target 15 times and still qualify with your rifle. “This is an unacceptable low bar,” Nacnac said. The new qualifications will raise the standard to 80% on a smaller target. A complete miss of the target will be an automatic failure. With a failure, a deputy would have a chance to immediately retest that day, or re-train with Nacnac and re-qualify at a later date. The office has also upped rifle range training time for deputies from annually to four times a year.
Garcia is pushing training and said, “Train to your failures. If you don’t train to your failures, you can never get better.”
Current rifles are surplus M16 A1s from the Vietnam War and are three decades past the Army’s recommended service life. Manufactured by General Motors due to manufacturing shortages by Colt, a rifle from the same batch that the sheriff’s office currently has in use is displayed in the Smithsonian Museum of History. Because of their age and increased range time, Nacnac was removing one to two rifles per range session due to equipment failures.
Replacement Sig Sauer LE MCX LT rifles have undergone a massive amount of research and testing by the U.S. military. They are a more accurate, standardized and quieter rifle. With lower decibel levels and ammunition that will do what it is designed to do, they greatly reduce the chance of injury (including hearing loss), to innocents should a deputy be forced to use their service rifle. “What I don’t want is for a deputy to take what would otherwise be a good shot and have that round pass through a threat, pass through an exterior wall and harm someone,” Nacnac said. Every deputy issued a new rifle will have passed the new qualifications. Nacnac also plans to have higher pistol qualification standards rolled out in the near future.
“There are two things that guide the decisions made here in the sheriff’s office, and they are — does this make us more effective and does this serve the people," Garcia said. "With this training and new equipment, this makes us more effective. Should anyone ever need to deploy one of these, it’ll serve the people for the purpose that we need.”
Look for more positive changes coming from the sheriff’s office soon.
