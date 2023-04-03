Pacific County Sheriff Daniel Garcia took office at the beginning of this year and he is not wasting a bit of time. He has green-lighted two much-needed upgrades: rifle qualification requirements and the rifles issued to personnel. Deputy Cory Nacnac, sheriff’s office firearms program manager, has taken on these two projects with intense enthusiasm.

Nacnac recently showcased past deficiencies in these two areas of the office. The former standard qualification included a 50-round test with a 70% hit requirement. This means that you could completely miss your target 15 times and still qualify with your rifle. “This is an unacceptable low bar,” Nacnac said. The new qualifications will raise the standard to 80% on a smaller target. A complete miss of the target will be an automatic failure. With a failure, a deputy would have a chance to immediately retest that day, or re-train with Nacnac and re-qualify at a later date. The office has also upped rifle range training time for deputies from annually to four times a year.

