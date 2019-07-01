We Americans typically celebrate the Fourth of July as a banal exercise in gluttony.
While I can manage to endure the noise, pollution, and impact on wildlife, I can’t manage an Independence Day that features Donald Trump’s self-congratulatory hymn-singing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
What should be a nonpartisan, unifying event will be transformed into a campaign rally for an acutely-alienating antagonist.
At 5:43 A. M. on February 24, 2019, Trump tweeted: “HOLD THAT DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D. C., on July 4. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!”
Apparently, the greatness of America will no longer be reflected in Presidential leaders like Washington, Lincoln, TR, or FDR, but in an “extremely-stable genius.”
On July 14, 2018, the French celebrated Bastille Day with a touted two-hour parade, featuring fireworks, flyovers, a grand operatic concert, military vehicles, and 4200 soldiers.
Emulating French President Emmanuel Macron, POTUS received approval for his “Y-U-U-G-E” military parade on the 4th of July, appending his “Salute to America.”
Trump tweeted that he wants Americans to honor their military men and women. But that hardly rings true, coming from an alleged, bone-spurred draft-dodger.
POTUS 45 views this 4th of July as a priceless rebranding opportunity. I find that appalling, especially since the presidential prevaricator will launch his litany of lies on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where on August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech before 250,000 people.
Trump certainly won’t emulate the eloquence of MLK or attract an audience of 250,000 absorbed admirers.
Unencumbered by the thought process, our Grandstander-in-Chief will read someone else’s words, pretending to believe them, while lacking any scintilla of sincerity as he hijacks our Fourth of July.
My raison d’etre for revering the Fourth is articulated in paragraph two of the Declaration: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
I’ll continue to set store by such special sentiments.
But I won’t set store by a blowhard egomaniac saluting himself, since that would summon the sensation of settling slowly to the bottom of the ocean.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
