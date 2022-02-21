As the Omicron wave subsides, nobody knows what covid-19 will do next. This virus has surprised all of us (including the experts) so many times, and it could easily do so again.
Our good friends are divided. Some of our friends feel that we should continue using every possible protection, with corresponding enforceable rules. Others feel we should give maximal freedom to our noses and mouths, protecting society only as far as each individual’s choices allow.
In the long run, Public Health belongs to all the people — so, in the long run, we will get the rules the majority is willing to insist on.
Some principles that may help everyone make good decisions:
First, covid-19 is nothing to mess with. Even with up-to-date vaccinations, covid-19 is a serious illness in many people, with long-term implications for lungs, heart, brain, and other systems.
Second, covid-19 vaccines are important, especially for the person being vaccinated. Side effects of covid-19 vaccines are generally only a shadow of the side effects of wild virus infection. While vaccines don’t prevent all covid-19 transmission, they slow it down.
Third, we know a lot about how covid-19 is transmitted. Calm breathing puts some covid-19 into the air. Coughing, sneezing, talking, and singing put out a lot more virus. Big droplets fall to the ground. Small droplets (aerosols) float farther and longer. Covid-19 spreads in big droplets and in aerosols.
Fourth, ventilation matters a lot. Covid-19 spreads easily indoors, where there are ceilings and few breezes. It spreads far less readily outdoors, because of air mixing. Well-ventilated places blow covid-19 droplets and aerosols away. This slows transmission, but doesn’t eliminate it.
Fifth, masks help, especially with casual contact. Masks filter out 50-95% of infectious particles. That’s very helpful at the store, where your contact with others will be brief. It doesn’t help as much when you’re in a small room with an infected person for a long time, because even an N95 mask can’t stop every virus when there are a lot of them.
Sixth, everyone has different tolerances for risk. Some have medical conditions that make covid-19 exposure especially dangerous. With the end of mandates, individuals will make different choices. Chances are that others’ choices aren’t about you. Politeness will go a long way.
Finally, remember you can’t know everything about someone else’s situation. Children with illnesses have a legal right to an adequate and safe education, even when the school can’t tell any other students or parents about the student who is ill. If additional restrictions are needed in a particular situation, please trust that your “limitation on freedom” may be for the safety of someone else. Kindness pays.
DAVE CUNDIFF, MD MPH
Ilwaco
