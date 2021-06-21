The article by Bill Dietrich that your newspaper published concerning the name of our state includes several unnecessary snide and obnoxious comments.
As we approach the 245th anniversary of our nation’s founding, we find our nation, its history, and its founding under continuous assault by radical fanatics holding a vicious and deliberately divisive agenda. Remarkably prescient words of wisdom written during the 19th Century by the French scholar Ernest Renan are relevant to what is occurring today: “The most fatal error is to believe that one serves ones country by calumniating those who founded it. All ages of a nation are pages of the self-same book. The true men of progress are those who profess as their starting point a profound respect for the past. All that we do, all that we are, is the outcome of ages of labor.”
In contrast, the author of this piece chooses to open with a flippant dismissal of George Washington as “the slave-holding first president.” In times past, it was understood that Washington’s courageous and steadfast military leadership and then the respect he commanded from all factions were of paramount importance to our nation’s founding as a nation built on the ideal of liberty, an ideal that eventually did lead to the abolition of slavery and to the advancement of civil rights. But today we find genuine education and the nuanced understanding of our past replaced by indoctrination and by shrill intolerance.
Although this article first appeared in The Seattle Times, its author sees fit to sarcastically refer to Kentucky as that “locus of enlightenment,” since the idea to name the new territory Washington came from a Congressman from that worthy state. Yet, unlike Seattle, Kentucky certainly harbors no statues of mass-murdering Communist tyrants, as does Seattle.
That the bill naming the territory for George Washington was signed into law by President Fillmore elicits more of the self-same juvenile derision. The author’s attempts at caustic, sarcastic humor fail to amuse.
The author refers to Washington as “our state,” yet he no longer lives in Washington. Perhaps he might instead give Oregon the benefit of his self-proclaimed wisdom.
RICHARD D. BONESTEEL, Jr.
Ilwaco
