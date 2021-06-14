Project Community Connect returns on July 13. PCC was originally scheduled for January this year but canceled due to covid restrictions. Peninsula Poverty Response is hosting the event on July 13, at the Long Beach Elementary School outside on the playground to reduce any risk of covid transmission, from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Peninsula Poverty Response needs volunteers to help PCC guests navigate the event, making sure they meet with needed agency personnel and service providers. Volunteers are also needed for set-up July 13, 8 to 10 a.m. and take down, 3 to 5 p.m. Visit Project Community Connect-Peninsula Poverty Response to complete a volunteer application. If you have questions about volunteering, please contact PPR’s volunteer coordinator, Mitzi Pothier, gregnmitzipoth50@gmail.co.
CECELIA HAACK
Coordinator, Peninsula Poverty Response
503-318-4480
