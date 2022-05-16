My March 30, letter was the first time that I have ever written a “Letter to the Editor.” I wrote it of my own volition — no one asked me to write it. I felt that the dire situation here at Surfside HOA required immediate action and every point stated in my letter needed to “see the light of day” and inform the Surfside HOA membership. My letter received a positive response and I was praised for being “brave” for “stick[ing] up for the HOA.” I was also warned: “be ready to be slandered on social media.”
Mr. Steve Cox’s April 13, letter attempted but failed to discredit my letter. Unlike Mr. Cox, who is a member of “Surfside United,” I am not a member of any organized group.
Why do Mr. Cox and “Surfside United” believe that they are the only members of the HOA who have tree issues? Members throughout Surfside are caretakers of trees — not just those who are privileged to have close access to the beach along the “I” Street corridor.
“Surfside United” has told everyone — who lives below “J" Place — to stop trimming their trees, which is against a HOA height-requirement covenant, because it damages the trees / misshapes the trees / causes the trees to die. On the contrary, if the trees are properly trimmed on a regular basis, they stay healthy / strong / shapely, as proved by centuries of those who groom Japanese bonsai trees.
Mr. Cox’s and “Surfside United's” issue regarding trees seems to be a moot issue, as anyone with trees on their property knows there are maintenance issues — be it pruning fruit trees; raking leaves; removing needles and pine cones from gutters and roofs; picking up fallen branches; cutting down leaning trees with a chainsaw before they can cause property damage; taking tree debris to the HOA chipper; etc.
Speaking of the chipper, I did not mention in my March 30th letter that “Surfside United” also wants to eliminate the chipper yard. This would cost all Surfside HOA members in one of two ways: (1) financially — hauling debris to the transfer station off Sandridge in Long Beach or (2) air quality — polluting the air with smoke, carbon dioxide and ash particulates from debris bonfires. The clean ocean air is why so many of us moved here in the first place, especially those of us with damaged lungs who cannot tolerate smoke.
I have trees on my eastside property and have spent time, energy and money taking care of my trees with the help of both paid tree professionals and a handyman and unpaid friend volunteers. But this is all part of being a responsible property owner! And I am glad to be providing wildlife habitat along with “carbon dioxide eaters” and “oxygen providers” through my trees.
I am writing on behalf of the “greater good” for all Surfside HOA members.
ROSE EHRET
Ocean Park
