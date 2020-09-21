Pacific County’s Department of Public Works maintains the county roads, cutting back any vegetation within 8 feet of the road. Except in the village of Oysterville, where they are encouraging the growth of vegetation right up to the road including allowing sprinkler systems within one foot of the tarmac. We are delighted that they have shown such insight to the community need for such growth.
The Oysterville Restoration Foundation maintains the historic church to offer the community a place for weddings and during the summer months nondenominational vespers services. The attendees are typically people who have accumulated years of interest and in the past have enjoyed parking near the church, but with the Public Works deciding that plantings are more important that community service, there is no longer sufficient space for parking. The sprinkler systems and planted wine barrels are taking the space.
Either at the direction of or acquiescence of Frank Wolfe, county commissioner currently up for reelection, Public Works is destroying the parking for county citizens to the benefit of non-resident short-term vacation owners. What would motivate such a decision?
DAVID WILLIAMS
Portland and Oysterville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.