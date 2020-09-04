The latest issue of Chinook Observer features a lead article which asserts that Long Beach is tolerating the presence of groups of visitors without masks or social distancing. Allegedly this is happening because the infection rate from covid-19 is rapidly diminishing in Pacific County.
This is highly questionable reporting. Here in Ocean Park as well as in Long Beach, the beach paths and approaches are filled with people obviously visiting from elsewhere, including cities such as Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver. There is an excellent chance that these visitors, without protective equipment and social distancing, will spread the virus from their cities to the Pacific County population and vice versa.
It is irresponsible to suggest that the beachfront is a separate area somehow disconnected from the residences and families of those who come for visits without regard to the general condition of the country, which has been experiencing roughly 1,000 deaths every day for the past month or two.
We do not live a vacuum. Commerce on the Long Beach Peninsula must take a back seat to public health.
BARRY FRUCHTER
Ocean Park
