On the Fourth of July 2018, eight Republicans went to Russia to meet with Russian officials and their Duma, seven U.S. Senators and one misguided representative. Sens. Richard Shelby, Alabama; Steve Daines, Montana; John Hoeven, North Dakota; Ron Johnson, Wisconsin; John Kennedy, Louisiana; Jerry Moran, Kansas; John Thune, South Dakota; and Rep. Kay Grange, Tennessee. These are the culprits who spent the Fourth of July with Trump’s buddies.
Upon returning, they said they had delivered a strong message to former KGB Colonel Vladimir Putin and his minions: don’t interfere with American elections, respect Ukrainian sovereignty, work with the U.S. for peace in Syria and uphold obligations under nuclear arms treaty. How did that work out? These same Russian sympathizers voted against bills to curb foreign influence in American elections, putting smiles on Putin's and Trump’s faces.
All of this while their orange leader abandoned our allies the Kurds, turned Syria over to Russia and attempted to stop congressional sanctions against Russia and not fully implement them. Lest we forget, this tin-pot patriot did nothing about bounties placed on the heads of American troops. He was too busy weakening NATO. And adding insult to injury, Trump praised Putin after his invasion and Republicans are still Putin apologists.
Trump’s base applaud these actions while waving their flags, brandishing their weapons while whining about 'libitards.' I don’t see these knuckle-dragging patriots going to fight with Ukrainians, who believe in something called democracy and freedom.
That’s right — I forgot they believe in only freedom — for white men and to carry an automatic rifle.
If you support Trump and/or these traitorous Republicans, you are either a traitor to the United States or a fascist sympathizer at best. Oh, and by the way, my youngest son quit his job, and abandoned his girlfriend to join the fight in Ukraine, and he is a 'libitard.' A lefty and what else can I say? A veteran and real patriot, who opposes fascists and authoritarians. Would that make him antifa?
