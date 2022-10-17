Fellow Pacific County residents, in light of recent developments and tactics being used in the Pacific County sheriff's race, I feel obligated to share my assessment and concerns.
The office of the Pacific County sheriff is the only law enforcement agent who is voted into office by the citizens of Pacific County. The sheriff works for every citizen which resides in the county and is responsible for keeping the peace, safety and civil rights of each one of us who live in our beautiful county.
This is a thankless position, as the law-abiding citizens of this county do not have much, if any, interaction with our sheriff. The position is challenging, demanding and stressful due to the decisions and situations the sheriff and deputies are faced with daily.
I ask each one of you to ignore the rhetoric of the recent campaign accusations and focus on what is important to all of us who reside in Pacific County. We need a sheriff who is experienced, knowledgeable and understands the inner workings of law enforcement. A sheriff who has established relationships within the cities and municipalities which encompass our beautiful county.
We cannot gamble on a candidate who is inexperienced, will vacate the office and fill it with someone whom the citizens of this county did not vote into office, while he attends the academy and other training requirements.
The citizens of this county deserve to rest easy and know that the person they voted for and entrusted to be the executive law enforcement officer of this county is the one who is in charge and on the job.
Please support Robin Souvenir for re-election as Pacific County sheriff. He has over 25 years of law enforcement experience, is fiscally responsible, and has proven dedication and commitment to service.
