Fellow Pacific County residents, in light of recent developments and tactics being used in the Pacific County sheriff's race, I feel obligated to share my assessment and concerns.

The office of the Pacific County sheriff is the only law enforcement agent who is voted into office by the citizens of Pacific County. The sheriff works for every citizen which resides in the county and is responsible for keeping the peace, safety and civil rights of each one of us who live in our beautiful county.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.