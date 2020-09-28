The voters of Pacific County need to retain Lisa Olsen as our District No. 1 county commissioner.
She is a lifelong resident of Pacific County and a graduate of South Bend High School.
Lisa has been very dedicated and involved in our county for over 30 years. She worked for the County Assessor's Office as an appraiser, served on the South Bend City Council in 2012, then for the last four years as our county commissioner for District No. 1.
Lisa is extremely involved throughout our communities and truly cares about the citizens and businesses alike.
Please join us in voting for the re-election of Lisa Olsen!
DIANE and CARY BERTRAM
Naselle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.