We are writing to add our endorsements for the re-election of Frank Wolfe to the Pacific County Board of Commissioners.
Mr. Wolfe has been a steady and thoughtful influence on the board throughout his terms in office. The current coronavirus pandemic has brought many new challenges to the county and has aggravated many of the economic and public safety issues that we face in normal times.
Since he was first elected to the board Mr. Wolfe has always had the best interests of county residents in mind and has acted prudently in financial decisions and proactively in social matters. He showed his long-range vision in his active support for the Driftwood Point housing project. When covid-19 restrictions hit the tourist businesses on the Peninsula, Frank was quick to assist innkeepers in understanding how best to keep open and operating with direct communication.
Most of all, his record shows that he is not a one-issue candidate but rather a dedicated public servant who deserves out votes. Pacific County needs his leadership as we navigate these troubled times.
We strongly urge our Pacific County neighbors to keep Frank Wolfe on the board.
DARLENE and PETER YOUNG
Long Beach
