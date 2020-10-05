When Frank Wolfe first ran for county commissioner I strongly supported his opponent in the primary. Since then, though, I have come to know Frank as a sincere, intelligent, public servant dedicated solely to the betterment of Pacific County for all of its citizens.
I fully support his re-election and request others to do the same. Pacific County needs steady, experienced and reliable hands on the reigns to help get us through all our current and future challenges.
MICHAEL SPENCER
Raymond
