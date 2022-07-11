Does anyone know what the cost has been to have the Trump family in the White House, beyond what are normal expenses for a president? Think of all the costs of taking the family, secret service detail, White House aides, fuel for airplanes and helicopters to Mar-a-Lago several times each month for Donald’s golfing excursions in Florida. All the money for the repeated stays at his own resorts for the group went to Trump. Thank you, taxpayers.
Then there are all the costs to repair the damage to the Capitol from the insurrection on Jan. 6. Include the costs for all the police, fencing and other security during and after that period. No small amount.
Add in all the costs for rest of the Trump family to travel to their multiple destinations, many foreign, throughout the four years. Think of their expenses for Secret Service, hotels, food and transportation. Three of his adult children with families traveled extensively and required 24/7 coverage. And don’t forget the extra six months of Secret Service protection he tacked on, after his term ended, for his extended family, which was surely millions! Which we paid for as taxpayers.
The extra final financial rip off is the phony fund for fighting “election fraud” that Trump trumpets at rallies that raises money only for himself, not election protection. We should pity the poor people who are duped and send money to his phony fund, believing his Big Lie. How many times were all the claims of a rigged election proven to be only conspiracy theories? Trump is a grifter who took the taxpayers to the cleaners.
