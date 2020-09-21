I keep forgetting what I’m trying to remember and remembering what I’m trying to forget.
It’s possible that if I could somehow reverse my brain, I would be more alert, happier, and even possibly sane.
What I’m trying to forget is how horrible the state of the country is right now. What I’m trying to remember is the idea that briefly flashed through my brain about how it might be possible to fix it all.
The problem is, I’m constantly reminded about crazy stuff like QAnon and fire tornadoes and murder hornets, to the point where those ideas and thoughts have worn neural pathways in my brain, kind of like grooves of a vinyl record, deeper and deeper so that the needle of my attention can’t seem to go anywhere else.
What I need to do is put the record in the sun so that it’ll warp and then maybe the next time my needle-pointed mind starts to play the same old tune, it’ll skip out of the groove and jump into hyperspace.
What I really need to do is create new thoughts, new pathways in my brain that lead to some sort of more pleasant results.
The best thing to do is to keep reimagining the future that I want to have instead of dwelling on the insanity of the present moment.
Because it is only by imagining a better future that I have any chance of creating one and forgetting all the mistakes I’ve made up to now.
Let’s all try to look better, feel better, act better, and remember that we’re the only players on this stage and we have a chance to make this the greatest drama (or comedy, love story, or horror show) that has ever been.
Oh, and please, for God’s sake (even if you don’t believe in God), don’t forget to vote!
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.