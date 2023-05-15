In his column last week about Gov. Jay Inslee, Mr. Stepankowsky cites fighting climate change, eliminating the death penalty and gun control that are central to the governor's unpopularity in rural counties. Remember what Obama said about "God, gays and guns" three election cycles ago?

The GOP from Nixon through Trump has figured that the best way to win the votes of non-college white voters is by taking dog whistle stands on critical issues of our time. This has been condensed into using fear and hatred to create and hold the MAGA base while repelling other voters. Part of this formula is to reinterpret religious faith as gullible susceptibility to blatant lies.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.