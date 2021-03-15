President Joe Biden's handlers created a dark fantasy world with his 20-minute speech last week. Someone once said: "A lie told often enough 'becomes' fact." The most egregious part, intended to further divide an already divided society, was "vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been harassed, attacked, blamed and scapegoated … forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America." The implication was that Americans are stupid enough to blame "Asian-looking" people for what China's communist government did.
I am and have been very connected with the Asian American community for decades. This is especially true with Taiwanese-Americans since my husband and I lived there, met my long-time best friend forever there, helped her immigrate to the USA, have Taiwanese godkids and a foster daughter, have been a long-time volunteer for a Taiwanese-American charity, etc. In short, if this was happening I would know about it. Moreover, if there had been such a hate crime, especially if the thug had been pasty white, it would have been all over the news, again and again, for weeks.
That said, Friday night there was an Asian American activist on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox who said that Asian Americans are being harassed and assaulted. But here is the kicker: this has been going on for two decades in Democrat-run inner-cities. According to this woman, the great majority of these thugs and harassers are Black.
One cannot call Biden a liar since he merely read the script put in the teleprompter. It is likely he did not fully understand the fictions he was spreading.
"The simple step of a courageous individual is not to take part in a lie. One word of truth outweighs the world," Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn said. If we have any interest in rebuilding our civil society we must stop taking part in the lies and false narratives being spread by various politicians and their lackeys, activists, Marxists, pundits, Big Media, racists and others who put their lust for power and hatred of their fellow Americans above all else.
DIANE L. GRUBER
Oysterville
