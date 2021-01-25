I am concerned that Ilwaco is now considering a ban on vacation rentals in R1 zones, similar to that imposed by Pacific County.
A walk down Long Beach’s main drag clearly shows that tourism is a huge part of our local economy. Gift stores, restaurants, t-shirt stores and the like make up a significant portion of the retail core. Those businesses rely on visitors for much of their income. The ongoing economic upheaval caused by the pandemic has been devastating to many businesses and all the more for those that depend on tourism. Banning vacation rentals is directly contradictory to supporting and improving our local economy.
For the past several years, my wife and I have had a short-term rental on the peninsula. We are proud of our house and care that it is properly maintained. We work hard to make sure we meet the requirements of the county in order to maintain our conditional use permit. We have strict rules about noise and use of the property. We care that guests take care of the house. Our neighbors are our friends and we care they are not disturbed. Nor do we want our guests to be unhappy. Quiet enjoyment for all is the goal. Following clear, simple rules becomes win/win for everyone.
We’ve reinvested a significant portion of the rental income locally. We employ a local property manager. We’ve hired local contractors to handle improvements. We’ve spent significant money with local businesses for things for the house. We pay related taxes that support local public services and infrastructure improvements. And, last but not least, our guests spend money locally. We've had guests specifically ask for recommendations for restaurants and places to shop because in their words “we want to spend money locally."
I have difficulty believing the local economy is so strong that the income and investments from vacation rentals aren’t needed. Ilwaco’s central business district has many vacant or under-utilized buildings that show great potential that will only be realized with vital economic support. But my read of the current actions by our local governments’ actions in banning vacation rentals is in direct contradiction of generating such critical support. I realize short-term rentals come with challenges. But with proper oversight and management, I know first hand that they can happily coexist along side adjacent long-term owners and renters.
Bans on vacation rentals are unwarranted and directly detrimental to the region’s economy as a whole. That doesn’t mean review of conditional use requests are granted willy-nilly without proper evaluation. Each property in the R1 zones must meet the conditions to receive a conditional use permit. But the key emphasis here is on “conditional.” If a property or owner fails to meet all requirements the permit can be denied or rescinded. There’s nothing magical about that. Do what’s required or get shut down.
I implore each jurisdiction to take time and do the hard work to figure out how this can be achieved for the benefit of all. An outright ban makes no sense. Balanced regulation can be a big win for everyone as we all rise with the tide.
RUSS WOODRUFF
Ocean Park
