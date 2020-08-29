Regarding Cate Gable's column dated Aug. 26, 2020:
Your comments regarding your new neighbor broke my heart.
But you answered your question of what to do regarding your new neighbors.
Rejoice! Rejoice every time you look out your window and see those magnificent enormous Monterey pines and love your neighbors for their love of nature. That is your common ground. They have given you a tremendous gift. Rejoice! Hug them, thank them, smile at them. welcome them! They apparently love the peninsula for its nature just as you do.
There isn't a day that I don't thank God for the beauty around me and rejoice in the opportunity to live in this community that does so much good for one another out of your tremendous stores of love.
Rejoice, Cate, rejoice!
GLORIA BUCK
Ocean Park
