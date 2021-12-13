I am an American citizen nearly 75 years young. I remember as a child during the decade of the 1950s a nationwide epidemic of polio, also known as infantile paralysis. It was raging across this country and Canada, mostly attacking younger children, although adults were not immune to its effects, too. Franklin Roosevelt, through most of his presidency, was wheelchair-bound from it.
Jonas Salk, a famous researcher and biological scientist, developed the first vaccine in 1953. By 1955 it was widely used to inoculate millions of children and others who were most susceptible to the virus. I got mine when I was 8 years old. I never contracted the disease. The general population in this country back then seemed more than open to getting vaccinated and didn't question its overall effectiveness. There were more than 57,000 cases in the U.S. in 1952, according to the College of Physicians of Philadelphia. A decade later there were fewer than 1,000.
In the world we live in today I can imagine such a college being descended upon by groups of protesters carrying signs of "Not my child" and "No to needles that invade the sanctity of my body" and "This is an affront to God." Maybe even a few windows being broken out and a fire or two being set just for kicks and giggles. See where I am going with this.
I have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 and except for a sore arm for a couple days, I am upright and breathing. I am not trying to applaud myself or toot my own horn here. I am trying to make a point to the people who because of whatever misinformation you have been reading or listening to are against vaccination. Get yourself and your family vaccinated as soon as possible.
With all these new variants popping up like weeds, I feel that this simple act can not only save your life but the lives of other innocent people who will otherwise be infected because of your indifference or stupidity. Do it now!
