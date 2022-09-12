Because we are Americans I use to think Republicans and Democrats shared common values that ran deeper then party affiliation. And although I am a Democrat I admit to having voted Republican when the GOP candidate was the better choice. However, I have watched the Republican Party over these last 10 years and realize that our values are very different; and I have grown to dislike the GOP for what it's become.

Ten years ago I saw gun-toting Tea Party Republicans holding signs that portrayed president Obama as a monkey and heard their talk of revolution. I ignored those Republicans back then, believing that they did not represent the values of most. But along came Donald Trump and the 2016 presidential campaign.

