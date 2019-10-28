I read that the investigation into Chief Criminal Deputy Padgett is completed. The Pacific County Commissioners should be the ones to make the final decision on whether Padgett returns from administrative leave, not Sheriff Robin Souvenir. Padgett and Souvenir are in-laws. He's already gotten a large promotion, which was posted in the paper.
We also only have one deputy living on the Peninsula. That should make you feel unsafe if you need a deputy late at night.
EDWARD A COX
Ocean Park
