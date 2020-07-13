We strongly support Frank Wolfe for Pacific County Commissioner #2.
With the loss of revenue for the past five months due to the coronavirus, we need someone in county government that has the knowledge and experience with the budgeting process and what is best for Pacific County. Frank Wolfe is that person. We have known him for many years and know that he is always trying to do what is best for our county. Frank does not have an axe to grind and no personal agenda to put forward.
Please join us in supporting and retaining Frank Wolfe for Pacific County commissioner.
RON and DENISE BELL
Raymond
