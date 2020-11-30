Sandra Edwards asked the Chinook Observer to keep insults out of the letters, which I agree with. Right above her letter was such a letter. From now on, I’ll read who writes the letter before I waste my time reading it. I’ve never read such a horrible, mean-spirited letter full of meaningless bull! I intend to cancel my subscription to the Chinook Observer the next time this individual spews his venom. There is no room for this kind of letter to ever appear in your paper.
Like others on the Peninsula I was shocked to read that a Dollar General store is to be built here. A visitors center in that space with the purpose of a vendors market or flea market would be great. Every one of the Friday Market vendors in Long Beach would be thrilled to sell their crafts such as farm produce, hobby items, organic foods, etc. There are a great number of musical artists who would love to perform at such a venue. Let’s rethink this idea.
DALE SHOEMAKER
Long Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.