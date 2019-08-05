We would like to offer our support for the election of Donald Richter to be retained as the Superior Court judge for Pacific and Wahkiakum counties.
It has been our great pleasure to have known him and his family, as neighbors and members of our church family, since they moved to Pacific County. When we think of the qualities that a judge should possess — integrity, honesty, being moral and ethical, hard-working — these are all qualities that describe Don. Also, no matter what question is posed to him, he always has an answer that is well thought out.
So, if you want someone as our Superior Court judge who will serve our two counties with honor and dignity, bringing no agenda to the table other than to serve and judge according to the letter of the law, then Don is your guy.
Please join us in voting for Donald Richter for Superior Court judge.
CLARENCE (Bunny) and TONI WILLIAMS
Pacific County
