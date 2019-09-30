We are writing in support of retaining Don Richter as Superior Court judge for Pacific and Wakiakum counties.
Five years ago, we met Don and his family shortly after he moved to Pacific County to take the deputy prosecutor position. It didn’t take long for him to find himself at home here — serving the public, tending animals, and raising his family. His well-deserved selection and appointment by the governor last December was no surprise to his colleagues and others familiar with his resume and character.
We have come to know him as personable, hard-working, reasonable, and very generous with his time and talents. He cares deeply about the welfare, justice, and safety of our communities. Whether he is giving away packages of elk steaks or teaching kids at his parish, his humble generosity is indiscriminate, equitable, and inspiring. Don has great integrity and takes his responsibilities seriously — as a judge, husband, father, and friend. A diligent, keen thinker that values human life, Don always strives to make sure things get done right.
These qualities made him the perfect selection by the governor last December, and these qualities still make him unequivocally the best candidate to continue working as our Superior Court judge. Our counties are lucky to have him. Join us in voting to retain Judge Richter.
KENT and RACHEL SMACIARZ
Lebam
