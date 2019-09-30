Judge Donald Richter and I worked together for four years as deputy prosecutors. He came into the office with a broad background in a variety of courts and a lot of experience practicing a variety of different types of law.
Don impressed me with his legal mind. He knew the law and knew where to look for what he didn’t know. He understood people and what made them do what they did. He worked well with law enforcement officers but was able to keep a professional distance so that he could better understand his cases. Don was good at communicating difficult legal concepts to the average witness and juror. He was thoughtful and had unimpeachable ethics. He still does.
Don has continued to demonstrate all these qualities serving this past year as Pacific County judge. He has a broad range of experience in courtrooms across the state. Pacific County should keep the judge it has, Don Richter.
ERIC WESTON
Menlo
