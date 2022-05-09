Last night — Monday, May 2 — I attended a city council of Ilwaco meeting at the Ilwaco Library. The meeting was recorded by the city administrator, Holly Beller, who assured me the meeting would be available on the City of Ilwaco website, in a "dropbox" format, as well as downloadable onto a flash drive if someone wants to go to the city hall.
The meeting was very contentious over the issue of the sale of the Beacon RV Park at the Ilwaco Marina. Apparently the new owner wants to evict the current residents (approximately 60-75 individuals), some who have lived there for decades. The city council members would not allow any public discussion, or reading of a letter from a lawyer representing the current residents by Councilperson Margarita Cullimore. The other council members repeatedly insisted they could not do anything. Interestingly, Mayor Mike Cassinelli recused himself (was not in attendance) as did the city attorney, also not in attendance.
Attendees were incensed at the attitude of the council members. Several of the audience stormed out angrily after alleging the city administrator has an interest in the situation and should recuse herself.
The action items from the council were:
1. To declare an emergency housing situation.
2. To levy a tax on every household in Ilwaco to pay for housing for the displaced persons.
This is outrageous. Public comment is scheduled for next council meeting. Hopefully transportation can be made available for the affected residents of the RV park to get to the meeting.
