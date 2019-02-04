There’s a whole lot of whining going on as we Americans undergo a whole lot of political/social/economic angst.
But must that be so? Can’t we tone down our misery and look on the bright side a bit more?
We’ve recently enjoyed a few days of sunshine, less rain, lovely snow and occasional good news, reported in the Observer and elsewhere.
I say — try some random acts of kindness, seek out the positive, and try to smile more.
Who knows? You might be able to persuade your spouse/partner/boss/coworker/neighbor/doctor/dentist to treat you with slightly less contempt.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park
