The "impeachment" trial that is scheduled in the U.S. Senate is nothing more than political theater to gaslight the masses. Article II, Section 4 of our precious U.S. Constitution is very clear: "The President … shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors."
The key words are "shall be removed from office." Former President Trump is not in office. If he can be convicted in this kangaroo court, why not go back and put all former presidents on trial: Jimmy, Bill, George and Barack?
But why stop there? This slippery slope should include dead presidents. We will start with Woodrow Wilson, Lyndon Johnson and Ronald Reagan, then move on to Ole Abe, Ole Hickory and Ole Sink-or-Swim. Not far back enough for you? Let's get rid of President Washington! No president, past or future, would be safe from this madness.
DIANE L. GRUBER
Oysterville
